We are now 34 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 34 for the Commodores is defensive back Ja’Dais Richard. The 6’2”, 197-pound true freshman from West Monroe, Louisiana, will probably contribute early in the defensive backfield; in fact, I won’t be that surprised if he’s starting by the end of the season.

Some outlet called Camden News wrote an article titled, and I kid you not, “Do the Vanderbilt Commodores have chance at the SEC Title?” Hell, we’re not even asking that. (But we might have found out who cast a vote for us in the SEC media poll.)

At the Tennessean, Tim Corbin has thoughts on losing so many recruits to the MLB Draft.

The Goldfather will be inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame this week.

