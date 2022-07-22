 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Somebody picked Vanderbilt to win the SEC in football

Your drugs. Give them to me.

By Tom Stephenson
International Marijuana Day In Mexico Photo by Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images

At the end of this week’s SEC Media Days, the SEC released the preseason poll of media members. Vanderbilt was picked to finish last in the East, because of course, but that’s the least interesting thing about this.

Vanderbilt went 2-10 last season, 0-8 in the SEC, and lost those eight games by an average of 26 points, with only one of the games being decided by a single score. In other words, this is clearly a team that is about to contend for the SEC championship in its second year under Clark Lea, who absolutely tried to tell us.

Clearly, he meant this year.

Our crack team of Anchor of Gold writers and commenters has tried to answer the question of which media member picked us to win the conference, and we’ve narrowed it down to a few candidates.

John Adams, Knoxville News-Sentinel

Because really, if there was any media member who was going to just troll everybody by picking Vandy to win the conference, it was probably the longtime columnist at the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

Paul Finebaum

Because of course.

Spencer Hall

We don’t actually know that Spencer gets a vote in the media poll, but it wouldn’t surprise us if he did, nor would it surprise us if he just couldn’t bring himself to cast a first-place vote for Georgia or Tennessee and just said “fuck it, Vanderbilt.”

Christian D’Andrea

The guy running the RedditCFB Twitter account

They saw it all along.

