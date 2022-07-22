Somebody picked Vanderbilt to win the SEC in football

At the end of this week’s SEC Media Days, the SEC released the preseason poll of media members. Vanderbilt was picked to finish last in the East, because of course, but that’s the least interesting thing about this.

Good morning. Someone gave Vanderbilt a first-place vote in the preseason media poll. — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) July 22, 2022

Vanderbilt went 2-10 last season, 0-8 in the SEC, and lost those eight games by an average of 26 points, with only one of the games being decided by a single score. In other words, this is clearly a team that is about to contend for the SEC championship in its second year under Clark Lea, who absolutely tried to tell us.

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea:



"We know in time Vanderbilt football will be the best program in the country." — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) July 19, 2022

Clearly, he meant this year.

Our crack team of Anchor of Gold writers and commenters has tried to answer the question of which media member picked us to win the conference, and we’ve narrowed it down to a few candidates.

John Adams, Knoxville News-Sentinel

Because really, if there was any media member who was going to just troll everybody by picking Vandy to win the conference, it was probably the longtime columnist at the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

Paul Finebaum

Because of course.

Spencer Hall

We don’t actually know that Spencer gets a vote in the media poll, but it wouldn’t surprise us if he did, nor would it surprise us if he just couldn’t bring himself to cast a first-place vote for Georgia or Tennessee and just said “fuck it, Vanderbilt.”

Christian D’Andrea

that's right, they gave me a vote https://t.co/SaPUQ5XvDJ — Christian D'Andrea, Star V defender (@TrainIsland) July 22, 2022

The guy running the RedditCFB Twitter account

They saw it all along.