We are now 37 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 37 for the Commodores is running back Maurice Edwards. The 6’0”, 195-pound true freshman from Gurnee, Illinois, enrolled in the spring and reportedly runs a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash.

It’s Watch List season! Quarterback Mike Wright made the preseason Maxwell Award watch list, while tight end Ben Bresnahan is on the AllState AFCA Good Works Team nominee list.

Women’s basketball will play two games in Cancun in November: they’ll play NC State on November 24, and Northern Iowa on November 25.

The Hustler recaps Vanderbilt’s appearance at SEC Media Days.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

7:50 AM: FIBA Asia Cup: New Zealand vs. Korea (ESPN+)

12:10 PM: MLB: Rangers at Marlins (ESPN+)

1:00 PM: PGA Tour: 3M Open, First Round (Golf Channel)

2:00 PM: UEFA Women’s Euro: Germany v. Austria (ESPN2)

6:00 PM: CFL: Montreal Alouettes vs. Ottawa Redblacks (ESPN+)

7:00 PM: Copa America Femenina: Brazil v. Peru (FS1)

7:00 PM: Copa America Femenina: Venezuela v. Argentina (FS2)

9:00 PM: MLB: Giants at Dodgers (ESPN)

9:00 PM: CFL: Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. BC Lions (ESPN+)

Scoreboard

FIBA Asia Cup: Jordan 91, Iran 76 ... Lebanon 72, China 69.