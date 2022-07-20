Good morning.

We are now 38 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener at Hawaii. 38 for the Commodores is kicker Will Faris. The redshirt freshman from Dallas didn’t play in 2021 and is presumably behind Joseph Bulovas for kicking duties this season.

It’s SEC Media Days, and you know Vanderbilt’s head coach said something when I see links to the small penises at Outkick and BroBible when I’m doing my morning gleaning of the internet for the Anchor Drop.

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea:



"We know in time Vanderbilt football will be the best program in the country." — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) July 19, 2022

That’s... that’s it? Holy shit, how dare he have expectations for the program that he is paid to run. What did you expect him to say, I’m here to go 4-8 for a few years and collect a paycheck?

Anyway, the more actually relevant news from Media Days is that Lea named Mike Wright the starting quarterback this fall. It’s probably a smart move to go ahead and decide on the quarterback now, because unlike a situation where there’s a newcomer who could win the job, or the starter from last year is gone, there’s no real reason to drag this into fall camp. Mike Wright and Ken Seals are both known quantities, and what exactly would have happened in fall camp that would have changed your opinion on who was the better option that you didn’t already know at the end of last season? Whether he can hold onto the job is a different matter, but based on what we saw last season, I don’t think there was a reason to think you needed more information before making a decision.

Oh, yeah, and remember: today, the day after the MLB All-Star Game, is the worst sports day of the year.

