Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 56 days (eight weeks) away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener at Hawaii. 56 for the Commodores is offensive lineman Jake Ketschek. The 6’4”, 305-pound redshirt freshman from Absecon, New Jersey, didn’t appear in a game in 2021.

Of course, Anchor of Gold is gonna have fun with this one:

That’s three-star WR London Humphreys, a three-star recruit from down the road at CPA, who won a state championship in the long jump as a sophomore. So, the dude’s an athlete. (His dad was also a longtime track coach at Vanderbilt.) 247 Sports says Humphreys runs the 100 meters in 10.71, and he has good size at 6’2” and 195. I like this pickup.

Here’s a review of Vanderbilt’s women’s golf season.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

7:00 AM: European Tour: Irish Open, Third Round (Golf Channel)

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Third Round (Golf Channel)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Third Round (CBS)

3:10 PM: MLB: A’s at Mariners (FS1)

6:15 PM: MLB: Red Sox at Cubs or Padres at Dodgers (FOX)

Scoreboard

MLB: Cubs 6, Red Sox 5 ... Blue Jays 9, Rays 2 ... Marlins 6, Nationals 3 ... Phillies 5, Cardinals 3 ... Braves 9, Reds 1 ... Brewers 19, PIrates 2 ... Mets 4, Rangers 3 ... Royals 3, Tigers 1 ... Astros 8, Angels 1 ... Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 3 ... Twins 3, Orioles 2 ... A’s 3, Mariners 1 ... Dodgers 5, Padres 1 ... White Sox 1, Giants 0.