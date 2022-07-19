Good morning.

We are now 39 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. There is no 39 on the current roster; somehow, the incoming freshman class still isn’t even listed on the roster.

Today’s the second day of SEC Media Days, a thing you probably shouldn’t pay much attention to, except that it’s a sign that football season will be here soon. And today, Clark Lea takes the podium to answer questions at around 9:30 AM CT, following Nick Saban. Later today: Mike Leach and Shane Beamer.

Another day of the MLB Draft is in the books, and two Vandy Boys are gone: Chris McElvain to the Reds and Dom Keegan to the Rays. This draft’s been pretty light on current players getting picked; commits, on the other hand...

Sports on TV

All times Central.

7:50 AM: FIBA Asia Cup: Philippines v. Japan (ESPN+)

6:30 PM: MLB: All-Star Game (FOX)

5:20 AM: FIBA Asia Cup: Iran vs. Jordan (ESPN+)

Scoreboard

FIBA Asia Cup: China 108, Indonesia 58 ... Jordan 97, Chinese Taipei 96.