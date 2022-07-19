 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Anchor Drop, July 19, 2022: 39 Days to Kickoff

Good morning. Clark Lea takes the podium at SEC Media Days.

By Tom Stephenson
/ new
Northern Illinois v Vanderbilt Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 39 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. There is no 39 on the current roster; somehow, the incoming freshman class still isn’t even listed on the roster.

Today’s the second day of SEC Media Days, a thing you probably shouldn’t pay much attention to, except that it’s a sign that football season will be here soon. And today, Clark Lea takes the podium to answer questions at around 9:30 AM CT, following Nick Saban. Later today: Mike Leach and Shane Beamer.

Another day of the MLB Draft is in the books, and two Vandy Boys are gone: Chris McElvain to the Reds and Dom Keegan to the Rays. This draft’s been pretty light on current players getting picked; commits, on the other hand...

Sports on TV

All times Central.

  • 7:50 AM: FIBA Asia Cup: Philippines v. Japan (ESPN+)
  • 6:30 PM: MLB: All-Star Game (FOX)
  • 5:20 AM: FIBA Asia Cup: Iran vs. Jordan (ESPN+)

Scoreboard

FIBA Asia Cup: China 108, Indonesia 58 ... Jordan 97, Chinese Taipei 96.

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...