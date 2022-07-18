Good morning.

We are now 40 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener at Hawaii. 40 for the Commodores is linebacker Tommy Eckels. The 6’2”, 225-pound redshirt sophomore from Kansas City appeared in 11 games last season, and I’m assuming they were mostly on special teams. I believe he’s a walk-on.

So, the first round of the MLB Draft has come and gone, and, well...

Well, our class is decimated. — Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) July 18, 2022

Yeah. Pretty much. Losing Druw Jones, the #2 pick in the draft, was basically expected. But I also don’t think we were expecting to lose all of Dylan Lesko, Brandon Barriera, and Noah Schultz to the draft. Instead, all three were gone by the 26th pick.

(On the other hand, Kumar Rocker went third overall... to the Rangers.)

In other news, SEC Media Days starts today; Vanderbilt isn’t up until Tuesday, per the recently-released schedule. Up today: Commissioner Greg Sankey at 10:30 AM, LSU at 11:35 AM, Ole Miss at 1:30 PM, and Missouri at 2:55 PM. No, I don’t know why the SEC invited a Big 12 school to Media Days.

Also, football single-game tickets go on sale today. I hope opposing fans are not reading this.

