Good morning.

We are now 41 days away from Vanderbilt football’s 2022 season opener at Hawaii. There is no 41 on Vanderbilt’s current roster.

The 2022 MLB Draft starts today at 6:00 PM CT, with television coverage on ESPN and MLB Network. This is a weird year for Vanderbilt baseball and the draft, because honestly, the most intriguing name for Vanderbilt and the MLB Draft isn’t even on the team any more: indie ball pitcher Kumar Rocker will (probably) get drafted today after the Mets failed to sign him with the #10 pick last year.

No, I’m not going to rehash all that nonsense, but Rocker’s arm has looked fine in independent ball this spring. Meantime, Druw Jones is likely to get drafted very high, if not first overall, and receive a signing bonus that will pull him away from his Vandy commitment. But really, what are you gonna do? Andrew has an open thread for the draft coming later today.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

7:50 AM: FIBA Asia Cup: New Zealand vs. Philippines (ESPN+)

11:00 AM: UEFA Women’s Euro: Switzerland v. Netherlands (ESPN)

11:00 AM: UEFA Women’s Euro: Sweden v. Portugal (ESPN+)

11:05 AM: MLB: Royals at Blue Jays (Peacock)

1:15 PM: MLB: Reds at Cardinals (ESPN+)

4:00 PM: Copa America Femenina: Chile v. Bolivia (FS1)

5:00 PM: PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, Final Round (Golf Channel)

6:00 PM: MLB: Draft (ESPN/MLB Network)

7:00 PM: Copa America Femenina: Ecuador v. Colombia (FS2)

5:20 AM: FIBA Asia Cup: China vs. Indonesia (ESPN+)

Scoreboard

MLB: Twins 6, White Sox 3 ... Cardinals 11, Reds 3 ... Mets 2, Cubs 1 (Game 1) ... Blue Jays 6, Royals 5 ... Rockies 2, Pirates 0 ... Braves 6, Nationals 3 ... Mariners 3, Rangers 2 ... Orioles 6, Rays 4 ... Guardians 10, Tigers 0 ... Astros 5, A’s 0 ... Phillies 10, Marlins 0 ... Yankees 14, Red Sox 1 ... Giants 2, Brewers 1 ... Mets 4, Cubs 3 (Game 2) ... Padres 4, Diamondbacks 3 ... Dodgers 7, Angels 1.

FIBA Asia Cup: Australia 78, Indonesia 53 … China 95, Chinese Taipei 80 … Lebanon 104, India 63 … Syria 77, Kazakhstan 67.