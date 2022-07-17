 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 MLB Draft: 1st Round Live Thread

Will Dr. Jones get taken in the 1st round? Might any of the highly ranked commits tumble? Watch with me and find out.

By Andrew VU '04
/ new
Syndication: The Tennessean George Walker IV / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

2022 MLB Draft: 1st Round

Sunday July 16th at 6pm CT on ESPN

Here’s what I had to say about the draft eligible players and commits.

For the current players, click these links:

Click here for the possible first rounders and here for the possible 2nd through 20th rounders.

For our commits, click these links:

Click here for our top commits (possible 1st rounders) and here for the possible 2nd through 20th rounders amongst our commits.

See you in the comments (though I might be a bit late, as I’ll be driving home from the mountains of North Cackalacky all day). Go Dores.

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...