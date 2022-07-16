Good morning.

We are now 42 days away — six weeks — from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 42 for the Commodores is defensive back Camden Coleman. The redshirt senior from Champaign, Illinois, hadn’t played organized football prior to walking on the Vanderbilt football team; since then, he’s appeared in 23 games, including five last season, mostly on special teams.

And tomorrow begins the 2022 MLB Draft, hence the deluge of articles about the draft, including this one from Aria Gerson about names to watch for Vanderbilt. Of course, Andrew (which Andrew? no, that Andrew) has been on this beat, too.

Enjoy another Saturday in July.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

7:50 AM: FIBA Asia Cup: China vs. Chinese Taipei (ESPN+)

2:00 PM: UEFA Women’s Euro: Denmark v. Spain (ESPN2)

2:00 PM: UEFA Women’s Euro: Finland v. Germany (ESPN2)

3:10 PM: MLB: Tigers at Guardians (FS1)

5:00 PM: PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, Third Round (Golf Channel)

6:15 PM: MLB: Red Sox at Yankees or Brewers at Giants (FOX)

9:07 PM: MLB: Dodgers at Angels (ESPN+)

10:50 PM: FIBA Asia Cup: Lebanon vs. India (ESPN+)

2:50 AM: FIBA Asia Cup: Syria vs. Kazakhstan (ESPN+)

3:00 AM: PGA Tour: Open Championship, Final Round (USA)

5:20 AM: FIBA Asia Cup: Japan vs. Iran (ESPN+)

6:00 AM: PGA Tour: Open Championship, Final Round (NBC)

Scoreboard

MLB: Phillies 2, Marlins 1 ... Braves 8, Nationals 4 ... Red Sox 5, Yankees 4 ... Blue Jays 8, Royals 1 ... Rays 5, Orioles 4 ... Guardians 6, Tigers 5 ... Mariners 8, Rangers 3 ... White Sox 6, Twins 2 ... A’s 5, Astros 1 ... Cardinals 7, Reds 3 ... Rockies 13, Pirates 2 ... Dodgers 9, Angels 1 ... Padres 5, Diamondbacks 3 ... Giants 8, Brewers 5.

FIBA Asia Cup: Japan 117, Syria 56 ... Lebanon 86, New Zealand 72 ... South Korea 78, Bahrain 73 ... Jordan 74, Saudi Arabia 64.