We are now 43 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener at Hawaii. There is no 43 on the roster right now. Last year’s 43, James Ziglor III, recently entered the transfer portal.

And speaking of Ziglor, Robbie Weinstein reported yesterday that Jameson Wharton, a three-star cornerback from Hendersonville, will enroll at Vanderbilt this fall rather than in the spring as previously expected. Ziglor’s decision to enter the portal opened up a scholarship for Wharton.

Vanderbilt bowler Amanda Naujokas fell just short of the Junior Gold finals yesterday.

That’s all the Vanderbilt news for today. Enjoy the SEC Network takeover, but especially the UConn game from last season.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

7:50 AM: FIBA Asia Cup: Lebanon vs. New Zealand (ESPN+)

1:20 PM: MLB: Mets at Cubs (ESPN+)

2:00 PM: UEFA Women’s Euro: Austria v. Norway (ESPN2)

2:00 PM: UEFA Women’s Euro: Northern Ireland v. England (ESPN+)

4:00 PM: Copa America Femenina: Argentina v. Uruguay (FS2)

5:00 PM: PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, Second Round (Golf Channel)

7:00 PM: Copa America Femenina: Peru v. Venezuela (FS1)

7:30 PM: CFL: Calgary Stampeders vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (ESPN+)

7:40 PM: MLB: Pirates at Rockies (Apple TV+)

8:40 PM: MLB: Diamondbacks at Padres (Apple TV+)

10:50 PM: FIBA Asia Cup: Bahrain vs. Korea (ESPN+)

2:50 AM: FIBA Asia Cup: Jordan vs. Saudi Arabia (ESPN+)

4:00 AM: PGA Tour: Open Championship, Third Round (USA)

5:20 AM: FIBA Asia Cup: Indonesia vs. Australia (ESPN+)

6:00 AM: PGA Tour: Open Championship, Third Round (NBC)

Scoreboard

MLB: Marlins 3, Pirates 2 ... Rockies 8, Padres 5 ... Braves 5, Nationals 4 ... Reds 7, Yankees 6 ... Royals 3, Blue Jays 1 ... Rays 5, Red Sox 4 ... Guardians 4, Tigers 0 ... Dodgers 4, Cardinals 0 ... White Sox 12, Twins 2 ... Mets 8, Cubs 0 ... Mariners 6, Rangers 5 ... Astros 3, Angels 2 ... Brewers 3, Giants 2.

FIBA Asia Cup: Jordan 74, Indonesia 65 ... China 80, Bahrain 79 ... Iran 96, Kazakhstan 60 ... Philippines 101, India 59.