We are now 44 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 44 for the Commodores is defensive back Alan “Taco” Wright. The 6’0”, 181-pound redshirt freshman from Fayetteville, Georgia, is probably best known at this point as the younger brother of quarterback Mike Wright; he hasn’t appeared in a game for Vanderbilt yet.

Tonight, at 11 PM CT, begins Vanderbilt’s annual SEC Network Takeover. Only 5 of the 24 hours are dedicated to football, with the spring game airing at 6 AM CT tomorrow and the UConn game from last season for some reason airing at 1 PM CT tomorrow. Yes, we will have an open thread for it tonight.

In other news, Vanderbilt bowlers Mabel Cummins and Amanda Naujokas have advanced to bracket play at the Junior Gold championship.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

7:50 AM: FIBA Asia Cup: China vs. Bahrain (ESPN+)

11:00 AM: UEFA Women’s Euro: Italy v. Iceland (ESPN2)

2:00 PM: UEFA Women’s Euro: France v. Belgium (ESPN+)

4:00 PM: Copa America Femenina: Paraguay v. Bolivia (FS1)

5:00 PM: PGA Tour; Barracuda Championship, First Round (Golf Channel)

6:00 PM: CONCACAF Women’s Championship: United States v. Costa Rica (CBS Sports Network)

6:30 PM: CFL: Edmonton Elks vs. Montreal Alouettes (ESPN+)

7:00 PM: Copa America Femenina: Chile v. Ecuador (FS1)

7:07 PM: MLB: Astros at Angels (ESPN+)

9:00 PM: CONCACAF Women’s Championship: Canada v. Jamaica (CBS Sports Network)

10:50 PM: FIBA Asia Cup: Iran vs. Kazakhstan (ESPN+)

12:30 AM: PGA Tour: Open Championship, Second Round (Peacock)

2:50 AM: FIBA Asia Cup: India vs. Philippines (ESPN+)

3:00 AM: PGA Tour: Open Championship, Second Round (USA)

5:20 AM: FIBA Asia Cup: Japan vs. Syria (ESPN+)

Scoreboard

MLB: Mariners 6, Nationals 4 (Game 1) ... Mets 7, Braves 3 ... Twins 4, Brewers 1 ... Royals 5, Tigers 2 ... Giants 4, Diamondbacks 3 ... Mariners 2, Nationals 1 (Game 2) ... Marlins 5, Pirates 4 ... Yankees 7, Reds 6 ... Blue Jays 8, Phillies 2 ... Rays 4, Red Sox 1 ... White Sox 2, Guardians 1 ... Dodgers 7, Cardinals 6 ... Orioles 7, Cubs 1 ... Rangers 5, A’s 2 ... Rockies 10, Padres 6 ... Angels 7, Astros 1.

FIBA Asia Cup: Japan 100, Kazakhstan 68 ... Lebanon 95, Philippines 80 ... Australia 76, Saudi Arabia 52 ... South Korea 87, Chinese Taipei 73.