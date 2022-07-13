Good morning.

We are now 45 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 45 for the Commodores is running back Dylan-Betts Pauley. The 5’11”, 240-pound redshirt freshman from Hoover, Alabama, got two carries in the Georgia game last season, his only game action in his first year on campus.

Not much news today: Carter Holton got freshman All-America honors from both Baseball America and D1Baseball, while the men’s tennis team adds a couple of new recruits.

Anyway, it’s British Open week, if you’ve ever wanted to watch golf while you drink your coffee ... well, you can do that tomorrow morning.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

7:50 AM: FIBA Asia Cup: Philippines vs. Lebanon (ESPN+)

11:00 AM: UEFA Women’s Euro: Sweden v. Switzerland (ESPN2)

12:00 PM: MLB: Brewers at Twins (YouTube)

2:00 PM: UEFA Women’s Euro: Netherlands v. Portugal (ESPN2)

7:40 PM: MLB: Padres at Rockies (ESPN+)

10:50 PM: FIBA Asia Cup: Saudi Arabia vs. Australia (ESPN+)

12:30 AM: PGA Tour: Open Championship, First Round (Peacock)

2:50 AM: FIBA Asia Cup: Chinese Taipei vs. Korea (ESPN+)

3:00 AM: PGA Tour: Open Championship, First Round (USA)

5:20 AM: FIBA Asia Cup: Jordan vs. Indonesia (ESPN+)

Scoreboard

MLB: Guardians 4, White Sox 1 (Game 1) ... Pirates 3, Marlins 2 ... Reds 4, Yankees 3 ... Blue Jays 4, Phillies 3 ... Rays 3, Red Sox 2 ... White Sox 7, Guardians 0 (Game 2) ... Braves 4, Mets 1 ... Brewers 6, Twins 3 ... Cardinals 7, Dodgers 6 ... Orioles 4, Cubs 2 ... A’s 14, Rangers 7 ... Tigers 7, Royals 5 ... Rockies 5, Padres 3 ... Astros 6, Angels 5 ... Giants 13, Diamondbacks 0.

FIBA Asia Cup: Indonesia 80, Saudi Arabia 54 ... South Korea 93, China 81 ... New Zealand 100, India 47 ... Iran 80, Syria 67.