Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 46 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener at Hawaii. 46 for the Commodores is wide receiver Ezra McAllister. The 6’0”, 183-pound redshirt freshman from Marshall, Michigan, didn’t play in 2021.

A few quick updates: the soccer team adds two new staff members, women’s golf added transfer Meghan Meserole for next season, and Andrew Maraniss has a new book out.

Meantime, the Department of Justice, which clearly has nothing better to do, is investigating the PGA Tour for antitrust with respect to its actions against LIV Golf. Not that I’m an antitrust expert or anything, but this all seems pretty legitimate. Apparently the DOJ is very interested in their actions regarding the Official World Golf Rankings, which have always been clear that they only count 72-hole events, which is a problem for LIV Golf with its 54-hole events. (As I’ve made clear from the jump, my biggest issue with LIV Golf isn’t the Saudi sportswashing aspect, it’s the silly “teams playing 54 holes” aspect.)

Sports on TV

All times Central.

7:50 AM: FIBA Asia Cup: Korea vs. China (ESPN+)

11:00 AM: UEFA Women’s Euro: Denmark v. Finland (ESPN2)

12:10 PM: MLB: White Sox at Indians (ESPN+)

2:00 PM: UEFA Women’s Euro: Germany v. Spain (ESPN2)

4:00 PM: Copa America Femenina: Uruguay v. Brazil (FS1)

6:45 PM: MLB: Dodgers at Cardinals (TBS)

7:00 PM: Copa America Femenina: Argentina v. Peru (FS1)

10:50 PM: FIBA Asia Cup: New Zealand vs. India (ESPN+)

2:50 AM: FIBA Asia Cup: Syria vs. Iran (ESPN+)

5:20 AM: FIBA Asia Cup: Kazakhstan vs. Japan (ESPN+)

Scoreboard

MLB: Royals 3, Tigers 1 (Game 1) ... Pirates 5, Marlins 1 ... Rays 10, Red Sox 5 ... Guardians 8, White Sox 4 ... Cardinals 6, Phillies 1 ... Mets 4, Braves 1 ... Rangers 10, A’s 8 ... Royals 7, Tigers 3 (Game 2) ... Padres 6, Rockies 5 ... Diamondbacks 4, Giants 3.

FIBA Asia Cup: Australia 78, Jordan 60 ... Chinese Taipei 102, Bahrain 84.