We are now 47 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener at Hawaii. 47 is Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt’s long snapper. The 6’5”, 225-pound redshirt sophomore from Nashville handled long-snapping duties for the Commodores in 2021 and is basically a lock to do it again in 2022.

The big news from yesterday: Vanderbilt shortstop commit R.J. Austin withdrew his name from the MLB Draft. Formally withdrawing your name from the draft is an unusual step, but it means that he’s now certain to play baseball at Vanderbilt in 2023, which I’ll trust Andrew is a very good thing for Tim Corbin.

And, Athlon released its Vanderbilt football preview for the 2022 season. 94th nationally doesn’t seem great, but it feels like it would be a significant improvement over last season, when Vanderbilt was one of the worst teams in FBS. It also might not mean much in terms of the record — other than Hawaii and Elon, I’m not sure who on the schedule would be ranked lower.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

11:00 AM: UEFA Women’s Euro: Austria v. Northern Ireland (ESPN2)

1:10 PM: MLB: Tigers at Royals (ESPN+)

2:00 PM: UEFA Women’s Euro: England v. Norway (ESPN2)

4:00 PM: Copa America Feminina: Paraguay v. Chile (FS2)

6:20 PM: MLB: Mets at Braves (FS1)

7:00 PM: Copa America Feminina: Bolivia v. Colombia (ESPN2)

9:00 PM: CONCACAF Women’s Championship: United States v. Mexico (Paramount+)

10:50 PM: FIBA Asia Cup: Bahrain vs. Chinese Taipei (ESPN+)

2:50 AM: FIBA Asia Cup: Australia vs. Jordan (ESPN+)

5:20 AM: FIBA Asia Cup: Indonesia vs. Saudi Arabia (ESPN+)

(Ed. note: Am I trying to make the FIBA Asia Cup a thing in the comments section? Yes.)

Scoreboard

MLB: Orioles 9, Angels 5 ... Braves 4, Nationals 3 ... Marlins 2, Mets 0 ... Reds 10, Rays 5 ... Royals 5, Guardians 1 ... White Sox 4, Tigers 2 ... Pirates 8, Brewers 5 ... Cardinals 4, Phillies 3 ... Twins 6, Rangers 5 ... Astros 6, A’s 1 ... Dodgers 11, Cubs 9 ... Rockies 3, Diamondbacks 2 ... Giants 12, Padres 0 ... Mariners 6, Blue Jays 5 ... Red Sox 11, Yankees 6.