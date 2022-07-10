Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 48 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. There is no 48 on the roster; last year’s 48, C.J. Taylor, switched to 13 over the offseason. (Again, freshmen don’t have jersey numbers yet and presumably they’re still earning them.)

Not a whole lot of news today, today being a Sunday in the middle of July and still like a week away from SEC Media Days. Robbie Weinstein lists Vanderbilt’s ten X-factors heading into the 2022 season.

Other than that, I got nothing. Your local friendly Vanderbilt sports blogger is getting bored.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

8:00 AM: Tennis: Wimbledon, Men’s Final (ESPN)

9:00 AM: PGA Tour: Scottish Open, Final Round (Golf Channel)

11:00 AM: PGA Tour: Scottish Open, Final Round (CBS)

11:05 AM: MLB: Angels at Orioles (Peacock)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, Final Round (Golf Channel)

3:07 PM: MLB: Astros at A’s (ESPN+)

6:00 PM: MLB: Yankees at Red Sox (ESPN)

Scoreboard

MLB: White Sox 8, Tigers 0 ... Phillies 1, Cardinals 0 ... Orioles 1, Angels 0 ... Rangers 9, Twins 7 ... A’s 3, Astros 2 ... Guardians 13, Royals 1 ... Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 2 ... Mets 5, Marlins 4 ... Pirates 4, Brewers 3 ... Reds 5, Rays 4 ... Braves 4, Nationals 3 ... Red Sox 6, Yankees 5 ... Giants 3, Padres 1 ... Dodgers 4, Cubs 2 ... Mariners 2, Blue Jays 1.