We are now 57 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 57 for the Commodores is defensive lineman Tyler Bence. The 6’3”, 255-pound redshirt freshman from Huntsville didn’t play in his first season on campus.

In the meantime, yesterday conference realignment officially got really, really stupid. If it wasn’t already.

OFFICIAL: USC will join the Big Ten Conference in 2024. — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) June 30, 2022

That’s right, the Big Ten now (a) has 16 teams but also (b) has teams in both Los Angeles and New Jersey. Once again, I re-up my previous theory that money is ruining sports, and it’s feeling less and less hot take-y as the SEC and Big Ten become walking antitrust lawsuits, as people issue their 20-team megaconference proposals (what?) and somehow the teams you want the SEC to add are, like, Clemson, Florida State, and Miami?

(If the SEC has to add anyone, well, see the title of the optional musical accompaniment today and make it so, Greg Sankey. Roll Wave.)

