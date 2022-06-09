Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 79 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener at Hawaii. There’s no 79 on the current roster (a recurring theme early in the countdown, when freshmen don’t have jersey numbers yet and we’re in the portion of the numbers that nobody wants; last year’s 79, Trent Weaver, switched to 52 in the offseason.)

Aaaaaaand we’re officially in the doldrums. The news today is that Devin Futrell and Carter Holton were named Freshman All-Americans. That’s it. With the basketball player report cards done, I started football position previews yesterday. When will Andrew complete the song contest? Will that become the new basketball player report cards?

Anyway, the first LIV Golf event starts today. Good luck watching it. (Meanwhile the PGA Tour’s Canadian Open is on ESPN+ all day, because people actually want to watch that.)

Sports on TV

All times Central.

1:45 PM: UEFA Nations League: Portugal v. Czech Republic (FS1)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open, First Round (Golf Channel)

6:40 PM: MLB: Yankees at Twins (ESPN+)

7:00 PM: NHL: Lightning at Rangers (ESPN)

8:00 PM: CFL: Montreal Alouettes vs. Calgary Stampeders (ESPN+)

Scoreboard

MLB: Tigers 3, Pirates 1 ... Royals 8, Blue Jays 4 ... Diamondbacks 7, Reds 0 ... Mariners 6, Astros 3 ... Marlins 2, Nationals 1 ... Rays 11, Cardinals 3 ... Braves 13, A’s 2 ... Guardians 4, Rangers 0 ... Twins 8, Yankees 1 ... Dodgers 4, White Sox 1 ... Phillies 10, Brewers 0 ... Red Sox 1, Angels 0 ... Padres 13, Mets 2 ... Giants 2, Rockies 1.

NBA: Celtics 116, Warriors 100.