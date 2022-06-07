Vanderbilt Baseball Postseason Mail Bag: Call For Submissions

First, I am just remembering now that I never got around to answering the “Pre-Regionals” Postseason Mail Bag. Mea culpa. What with doing the opponent previews, and wrapping up the school year, it just fell by the wayside. I’ll answer the questions that are still relevant from that call for submissions this time. It will be a massive mail bag, and that’s okay.

Though this season was always going to be a bit of a rebuild—again, you just don’t lose Rocker and Leiter and maintain the same level of dominance seen in Rocker’s three year tenure—at least we competed and played well in the final 4 games of the Corvallis Regional. Next year, our young pitchers will be one year more seasoned, but we’re also losing at least The Dominator and Dr. Jones, so our offense has a few question marks.

Anyway, I assume you have questions.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a BASEBALL mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt baseball, SEC baseball, college baseball, or Vanderbilt baseball alums in the pros like Tony Kemp. Post your questions here in the comments and I’ll answer them in a post on this week. I will collate the best of said emails/questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly). All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right. Mike Papi, Luke Smith, and Tony “The Calf” Vitello are human garbage. Cowbells are annoying.

...and that’s it.