We are now 81 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 81 for the Commodores is freshman Jayden McGowan. The 5’8”, 177-pound freshman from Laurens, South Carolina, enrolled in the spring and is a threat to see playing time as a true freshman because, basically, the dude can fly.

And, we enter the offseason after Vanderbilt’s baseball season ended last night with a 7-6 loss to Oregon State. Get ready for previews of next football season and also, shitposting.

(Or, we’re just gonna watch the CONCACAF Nations League and post about it in the comments of the Anchor Drop.)

Sports on TV

All times Central.

11:00 AM: UEFA Nations League: Finland v. Montenegro (FS2)

1:00 PM: World Cup Qualifier: United Arab Emirates v. Australia (Paramount+)

1:45 PM: UEFA Nations League: Italy v. Hungary (FS1)

6:40 PM: MLB: Yankees at Twins (MLB.tv free game)

7:00 PM: NHL: Rangers at Lightning, Game 4 (ESPN)

7:10 PM: MLB: Dodgers at White Sox (TBS)

Scoreboard

MLB: Reds 7, Diamondbacks 0 ... Mariners 7, Astros 4 ... Blue Jays 8, Royals 0 ... Red Sox 1, Angels 0 ... Mets 11, Padres 5.

NHL: Avalanche 6, Oilers 5 (Avalanche win, 4-0.)