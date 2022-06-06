Corvallis Regional Championship Game Thread: vs. The Oregon State Beavers

The boys had a hell of a day yesterday, beating USD 14-4 in the afternoon, and then Oregon State 8-1 in the evening. No word on why they also didn’t play a game in the morning.

While Corbs surprised us a bit in giving the ball to Maldo against the German for a Whale’s Vagina Matadors, he went with the obvious choice in the evening—freshman southpaw Devin “The Future” Futrell.

Futrell went a strong 6 IP, and then The Mayor followed with a 3 inning save.

Futrell’s final line:

6 IP 5 H 0 R 2 BB 4 K in 93 pitches (55 strikes).

Schultz’s final line:

3 IP 3 H 1 R (0 ER) 1 BB 2 K in 48 pitches (28 strikes).

The offensive stars were The Bulge (3-4, 1 RBI), Dr. Jones (2-5, 1 HR, and 2 RBI), Vaz Offerens and (2-4, 1 2B, and 2 RBI). Steve Lemme impersonator Tate Kolwyck also went 2-3 with a BB and an RBI.

To better know tonight’s opponent, click here.

As for today, no matter who starts, we’ll likely see at least two of Christian Little, Patrick Reilly, and Bryce Cunningham. It looks like Corbs will give the ball to Little to start the game. Little threw 3 IP on Friday against USD, so he’s likely only to throw 3-4 innings today.

With the Beavers, only one guy remains who has started multiple games this year (and has not yet pitched in this Regional).

On the Mound

Monday @ 3:00pm CT on SEC Network

#42 Vanderbilt So. RHP Christian “The Answer” Little (1-2; 3.79 ERA)

vs. #40 Oregon State So. RHP Jaren “The Gatherer” Hunter (2-1; 3.91 ERA)

The Lineup:

1 cf 51 Enrique Bradfield Jr L 0-0 .318

2 dh 2 Javier Vaz L 0-0 .284

3 rf 34 Spencer Jones L 0-0 .369

4 1b 12 Dominic Keegan R 0-0 .376

5 3b 25 Parker Noland L 0-0 .278

6 lf 21 Calvin Hewett R 0-0 .341

7 c 16 Jack Bulger R 0-0 .273

8 ss 11 Davis Diaz R 0-0 .207

9 2b 6 Tate Kolwyck R 0-0 .275

