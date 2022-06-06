Good morning.

We are now 82 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener at Hawaii. There’s no 82 on the roster, with last year’s 82 (Devin Boddie Jr.) having switched to 6.

Vanderbilt baseball kept its season alive by winning twice on Sunday: first, a 14-4 win over San Diego in an afternoon elimination game, followed by an 8-1 win over host Oregon State to force the regional to a Game 7 this afternoon at 3 PM CT, airing on ESPN+.

Here are the rest of the Game 7s (and a couple of rain-delayed Game 6s in here):

11:00 AM: Louisville Regional: Michigan vs. Louisville (ESPN+)

12:00 PM: Greenville Regional: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina (ESPN+)

12:00 PM: Gainesville Regional: Oklahoma vs. Florida (ESPNU)

12:00 PM: Coral Gables Regional: Arizona vs. Ole Miss (ESPN+)

2:00 PM: Auburn Regional: Auburn vs. UCLA, continuation of suspended game (ESPN+)

3:00 PM: Hattiesburg Regional: Southern Miss vs. LSU (ESPN+)

3:55 PM: Coral Gables Regional: Arizona vs. Ole Miss, if necessary (ESPN+)

5:00 PM: Chapel Hill Regional; North Carolina vs. VCU (ACC Network)

6:00 PM: Auburn Regional: Auburn vs. UCLA, if necessary (ESPN+)

6:00 PM: Stillwater Regional: Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State (ESPN2)

6:00 PM: College Park Regional: Maryland vs. UConn (ESPNU)

9:00 PM: Stanford Regional: Texas State vs. Stanford (ESPN2)

(Who’s actually advanced to the super regional? Tennessee, Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech.)

Scoreboard

MLB: Yankees 5, Tigers 4 ... Phillies 9, Angels 7 ... Pirates 3, Diamondbacks 0 ... Guardians 3, Orioles 2 ... Twins 8, Blue Jays 6 ... White Sox 6, Rays 5 ... Giants 5, Marlins 1 ... Nationals 5, Reds 4 ... Astros 7, Royals 4 ... Padres 6, Brewers 4 ... Mariners 6, Rangers 5 ... Braves 8, Rockies 7 ... Red Sox 5, A’s 2 ... Mets 5, Dodgers 4 ... Cardinals 5, Cubs 3.

NBA: Warriors 107, Celtics 86 (series tied, 1-1.)

NHL: Lightning 3, Rangers 2 (Rangers lead, 2-1.)