Corvallis Regional Finals Game 1 Game Thread: vs. The Oregon State Beavers

Corbs surprised us a bit in giving the ball to Nick Maldonado in this afternoon’s elimination game, but the junior swingman did yeoman’s work in the 14-4 win over the German for a Whale’s Vagina Matadors.

Maldo’s final line:

7 & 2⁄ 3 IP 7 H 4 R 4 BB 5 K in 114 pitches (69 strikes, which... nice).

Beyond Maldo giving us all he had, the bats stayed hot, with 17 hits and 14 runs against a team throwing everyone in their bullpen and the kitchen sink at them.

The offensive stars of the game were 1) Dom Keegan (4-6, 1 2B, 4 RBI), 2) Parker Noland (3-5, 3 RBI), and 3) Enrique Shockwave (3-5, 1 HR, 4 RBI).

All that gives us the opportunity to beat Oregon State twice in a row to go advance to Super Regionals. As I said in this afternoon’s post, every game from here on out in the Regional is an elimination game for us. Oregon State, being undefeated in the Regional thus far, has the luxury of a mulligan game.

Pitching matchups have not yet been announced, but I’ve got a pretty good guess who each team will go with.

*Note: I wrote this at 6pm, and they just announced the two pitchers I guessed.

To better know tonight’s opponent, click here.

On the Mound

Sunday @ 8:00pm CT on ESPN+

#95 Vanderbilt Fr. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (8-3; 3.77 ERA)

vs. #35 Oregon State Fr. RHP Jacob “Too Cowardly to go All Consonants” Kmatz (8-1; 3.89 ERA).

The Lineup:

1 cf 51 Enrique Bradfield Jr L 0-0 .325

2 dh 2 Javier Vaz L 0-0 .285

3 rf 34 Spencer Jones L 0-0 .368

4 1b 12 Dominic Keegan R 0-0 .377

5 3b 25 Parker Noland L 0-0 .281

6 lf 21 Calvin Hewett R 0-0 .342

7 c 16 Jack Bulger R 0-0 .263

8 ss 11 Davis Diaz R 0-0 .210

9 2b 6 Tate Kolwyck R 0-0 .268

