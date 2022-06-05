Corvallis Regional Game Thread: Elimination Game vs. The San Diego Bullfighters

The bats, save for two late game solo shots, were asleep on Friday’s 3-2 loss to this very same German for A Whale’s Vagina Matadors team, but woke the hell up yesterday for a 21-1 pummeling of New Mexico State.

Speaking of pummelings, The Matadors were gored 12-3 by the Beavers in the late game last night.

Which Vanderbilt team will show up today? If it’s the former, go ahead and pack your bags, but if it’s the latter, the Corvallis crowd should start getting nervous.

Every game for us in this Regional from here on out will be an elimination game, but this one is win or go home for both squads.

...and I’m here for it.

To better know today’s opponent, click here.

On the Mound

Sunday @ 3:00pm CT on ESPN+

#29 Vanderbilt Jr. RHP Nick “Where’s Maldo” Maldonado (2-1; 3.77 ERA)

vs. #37 So. RHP Ivran “So Far Away” Romero (4-3 1.99 ERA).

The Lineup:

1 cf 51 Enrique Bradfield Jr L .319

2 dh 2 Javier Vaz L .288

3 rf 34 Spencer Jones L .369

4 1b 12 Dominic Keegan R .369

5 3b 25 Parker Noland L .269

6 lf 21 Calvin Hewett R .347

7 c 16 Jack Bulger R .264

8 ss 11 Davis Diaz R .209

9 2b 6 Tate Kolwyck R .263

See you in the comments.