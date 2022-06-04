Corvallis Regional Game Thread: Loser’s Bracket vs. The New Mexico State Fightin’ Oklahoma State Knockoffs

Well, the offense continued to look like dried out dogshit, and though we had solo dingers by Dom and Silent Cal in the 7th and 8th, respectively, and even had Shockwave walk to leadoff the 9th, we lost to a pretty middling San Diego team 3-2, and have been cast down to the loser’s bracket.

Yes, Corbs decision to bunt Vaz with Shockwave on first, in lieu of just having Shockwave swipe 2nd, was awful. Nothing more to say about it.

On the other side of things, NMSU was not expected to beat OSU, especially with the Beavers giving them Genital Hjerpes on the mound. The Agriculturalists fought hard, took the Beavers to extras, and lost 5-4 in the 10th.

So yeah... there is a distinct possibility this season ends in 2 and que ignominy. Time for McBain and the boys to get mad and play with righteous fury. If we do, we still face an uphill climb. If we don’t, we return to our world song distraction contest and MLB Draft coverage.

On the Mound

Saturday @ 3:00pm CT on ESPNU

#35 Vanderbilt Jr. RHP Chris “McBain” McElvain (5-5; 4.54 ERA)

vs. #32 New Mexico State So. RHP Pablo “Honey” Cortes (4-4; 6.61 ERA)

The Lineup:

1 cf 51 Enrique Bradfield Jr L 0-0 .311

2 dh 2 Javier Vaz L 0-0 .289

3 rf 34 Spencer Jones L 0-0 .360

4 1b 12 Dominic Keegan R 0-0 .367

5 3b 25 Parker Noland L 0-0 .258

6 lf 21 Calvin Hewett R 0-0 .371

7 c 16 Jack Bulger R 0-0 .264

8 ss 11 Davis Diaz R 0-0 .215

9 2b 6 Tate Kolwyck R 0-0 .251

See you in the comments.