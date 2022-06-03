Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Today marks 85 days from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 85 for the Commodores is tight end Joel Decoursey. The 6’4”, 235-pound redshirt junior from Zionsville, Indiana, appeared in two games for Vanderbilt last season, his first action in three years in the program.

And today also marks the first day of the NCAA baseball tournament. Vanderbilt opens play in the Corvallis Regional at 3 PM CT with a date with the San Diego Toreros. Today’s game will be broadcast on ESPNU. Here’s the full schedule for today’s regional action (no open thread for other games because I’m on the road, so consider this your open thread; Andrew I assume has your game thread coming later.) All times Central.