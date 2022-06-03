Good morning.
Optional Musical Accompaniment
Today marks 85 days from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 85 for the Commodores is tight end Joel Decoursey. The 6’4”, 235-pound redshirt junior from Zionsville, Indiana, appeared in two games for Vanderbilt last season, his first action in three years in the program.
And today also marks the first day of the NCAA baseball tournament. Vanderbilt opens play in the Corvallis Regional at 3 PM CT with a date with the San Diego Toreros. Today’s game will be broadcast on ESPNU. Here’s the full schedule for today’s regional action (no open thread for other games because I’m on the road, so consider this your open thread; Andrew I assume has your game thread coming later.) All times Central.
- 9:00 AM (yes, 9 AM): Coral Gables Regional: Canisius vs. Miami (ESPN+)
- 11:00 AM: Knoxville Regional: Humpin’ to Please vs. Atlanta (ESPN+)
- 11:00 AM: Auburn Regional: Florida State vs. UCLA (ESPN2)
- 12:00 PM: Stillwater Regional: Grand Canyon vs. Arkansas (SEC Network)
- 12:00 PM: Greenville Regional: Coppin State vs. East Carolina (ESPN+)
- 12:00 PM: Blacksburg Regional: Columbia vs. Gonzaga (ESPN+)
- 12:00 PM: Gainesville Regional: Liberty vs. Oklahoma (ESPN+)
- 12:00 PM: College Park Regional: UConn vs. Wake Forest (ESPNU)
- 12:55 PM: Coral Gables Regional: Ole Miss vs. Arizona (ESPN+)
- 1:00 PM: Louisville Regional: Southeast Missouri State vs. Louisville (ESPN+)
- 1:00 PM: Chapel Hill Regional: Hofstra vs. North Carolina (ESPN+)
- 1:00 PM: Statesboro Regional: Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame (ACC Network)
- 1:00 PM: Hattiesburg Regional: Army vs. Southern Miss (ESPN+)
- 1:00 PM: Austin Regional: Air Force vs. Texas (LHN)
- 1:00 PM: College Station Regional: Oral Roberts vs. Texas A&M (ESPN+)
- 3:00 PM: Stanford Regional: Binghamton vs. Stanford (ESPN+)
- 3:00 PM: Corvallis Regional: San Diego vs. Vanderbilt (ESPNU)
- 5:00 PM: Knoxville Regional: Alabama State vs. Tennessee (SEC Network)
- 5:00 PM: Greenville Regional: Coastal Carolina vs. Virginia (ESPN+)
- 5:30 PM: Gainesville Regional: Central Michigan vs. Florida (ESPN+)
- 6:00 PM: Auburn Regional: Southeastern Louisiana vs. Auburn (ESPN+)
- 6:00 PM: Statesboro Regional: UNC Greensboro vs. Georgia Southern (ESPN+)
- 6:00 PM: Chapel Hill Regional: VCU vs. Georgia (ESPN+)
- 6:00 PM: Hattiesburg Regional: Kennesaw State vs. LSU (ESPN+)
- 6:00 PM: College Park Regional: LIU vs. Maryland (ESPN+)
- 6:00 PM: Stillwater Regional: Missouri State vs. Oklahoma State (ESPN+)
- 6:00 PM: Louisville Regional: Michigan vs. Oregon (ESPN+)
- 6:00 PM: Blacksburg Regional: Wright State vs. Virginia Tech (ACC Network)
- 6:30 PM: Austin Regional: Dallas Baptist vs. Louisiana Tech (ESPN+)
- 7:00 PM: College Station Regional: UL Lafayette vs. TCU (ESPN+)
- 8:00 PM: Stanford Regional: UC Santa Barbara vs. Texas State (ESPN+)
- 9:00 PM: Corvallis Regional: New Mexico State vs. Oregon State (ESPNU)
Loading comments...