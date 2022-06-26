 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Top Pitching Prospect Andrew “Dutch” Dutkanych Withdraws from 2022 MLB Draft; Will Attend Vanderbilt

The projected 1st rounder is coming to The Hawk.

By Andrew VU '04
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

You know how everything is terrible now as our country descends into a fascist evangelical ethno-state? Well, amidst that is some good news. The Diamond Dores are getting another Kumar Rocker/Jack Leiter style pitching prospect this year.

There were 4 potential first round pitchers in Vanderbilt’s incoming freshman class. Now, 1 is definitely joining the squad. Be happy about this, though angry about everything else.

