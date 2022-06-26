Top Pitching Prospect Andrew “Dutch” Dutkanych Withdraws from 2022 MLB Draft; Will Attend Vanderbilt

You know how everything is terrible now as our country descends into a fascist evangelical ethno-state? Well, amidst that is some good news. The Diamond Dores are getting another Kumar Rocker/Jack Leiter style pitching prospect this year.

I will play baseball at Vanderbilt next year and forego this years draft opportunities. Can’t wait to get going ⚓️⚓️@VandyBoys #anchordown https://t.co/DK2BP8k1NY — Andrew Dutkanych IV (@andrewdutkanych) June 26, 2022

More info on the Andrew Dutkanych announcement, including confirmation that he has officially withdrawn from the draft.https://t.co/MD6Jmr9DQb #MLBDraft — Carlos Collazo (@CarlosACollazo) June 26, 2022

There were 4 potential first round pitchers in Vanderbilt’s incoming freshman class. Now, 1 is definitely joining the squad. Be happy about this, though angry about everything else.