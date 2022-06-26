 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

CWS Finals Game Thread Game Two: Ole Piss vs. Boomer Sooner

Ole Piss dominated Game One, and Boomer Sooner no longer has the pitching advantage...

By Andrew VU '04
/ new
NCAA Baseball: College World Series-Oklahoma vs Ole Miss Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

On the Mound

*Note: Pitching matchups and lineups were guided by this media guide put out by Ole Piss and this Boomer Sooner game notes. Coaches may well change their mind, and, if so, I’ll update in the comments.

Sunday @ 2:00pm CT on ESPN

#9 Boomer Sooner RS Fr. RHP Cate “Hears a Who” Horton (5-2; 5.24 ERA)

vs. #26 Ole Piss Fr. LHP Hunter “Gatherer” Elliott (5-3; 2.70 ERA)

The Lineups

Boomer Sooner:

1 rf 8 John Spikerman B 0-0 .319

2 ss 20 Peyton Graham R 0-0 .338

3 1b 26 Blake Robertson L 0-0 .303

4 cf 10 Tanner Tredaway R 0-0 .375

5 c 3 Jimmy Crooks L 0-0 .306

6 3b 6 Wallace Clark B 0-0 .262

7 2b 15 Jackson Nicklaus L 0-0 .287

8 dh 1 Diego Muniz R 0-0 .261

9 lf 7 Kendall Pettis R 0-0 .261

Ole Piss:

1 3b 8 Justin Bench R 0-0 .317

2 ss 7 Jacob Gonzalez L 0-0 .265

3 1b 25 Tim Elko R 0-0 .305

4 lf 35 Kevin Graham L 0-0 .335

5 dh 12 Kemp Alderman R 0-0 .290

6 rf 20 Calvin Harris L 0-0 .346

7 2b 1 Peyton Chatagnier R 0-0 .251

8 c 13 Hayden Dunhurst L 0-0 .235

9 cf 16 TJ McCants L 0-0 .234

See you in the comments.

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...