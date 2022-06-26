CWS Finals Game Thread Game Two: Ole Piss vs. Boomer Sooner

On the Mound
*Note: Pitching matchups and lineups were guided by this media guide put out by Ole Piss and this Boomer Sooner game notes. Coaches may well change their mind, and, if so, I’ll update in the comments.
Sunday @ 2:00pm CT on ESPN
#9 Boomer Sooner RS Fr. RHP Cate “Hears a Who” Horton (5-2; 5.24 ERA)
vs. #26 Ole Piss Fr. LHP Hunter “Gatherer” Elliott (5-3; 2.70 ERA)
The Lineups
Boomer Sooner:
1 rf 8 John Spikerman B 0-0 .319
2 ss 20 Peyton Graham R 0-0 .338
3 1b 26 Blake Robertson L 0-0 .303
4 cf 10 Tanner Tredaway R 0-0 .375
5 c 3 Jimmy Crooks L 0-0 .306
6 3b 6 Wallace Clark B 0-0 .262
7 2b 15 Jackson Nicklaus L 0-0 .287
8 dh 1 Diego Muniz R 0-0 .261
9 lf 7 Kendall Pettis R 0-0 .261
Ole Piss:
1 3b 8 Justin Bench R 0-0 .317
2 ss 7 Jacob Gonzalez L 0-0 .265
3 1b 25 Tim Elko R 0-0 .305
4 lf 35 Kevin Graham L 0-0 .335
5 dh 12 Kemp Alderman R 0-0 .290
6 rf 20 Calvin Harris L 0-0 .346
7 2b 1 Peyton Chatagnier R 0-0 .251
8 c 13 Hayden Dunhurst L 0-0 .235
9 cf 16 TJ McCants L 0-0 .234
See you in the comments.
Loading comments...