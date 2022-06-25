CWS Finals Game Thread: Ole Piss vs. Boomer Sooner

Well, it’s the other SEC school from Mississippi versus yet another Big XII school about to join the SEC.

I mean... okay. There’s no real outcome for us to root for, but it’s still college baseball. In events like this, it’s best to root for entertainment.

On the Mound

*Note: Pitching matchups and lineups were guided by this media guide put out by Ole Piss and this Boomer Sooner game notes. Coaches may well change their mind, and, if so, I’ll update in the comments.

Saturday @ 6:00pm CT on ESPN

#39 Ole Piss So. RHP Jack “Dough Boy” Dougherty (3-3; 5.08 ERA)

vs. #54 Boomer Sooner RS So. LHP Jake “Mags” Bennett (10-3; 3.66 ERA)

With Ole Piss Ace Dylan “Double D” DeLucia likely not able to pitch until Game 3 (if necessary), Boomer Sooner has the advantage on the mound. Bennett is not only the OU ace, but is likely to be drafted in the top 3-4 rounds in the upcoming MLB Draft. He’s no Cooper “Hjerpes” Hjerpe in terms of staff aces, but still, Boomer Sooner will have the advantage on the mound.

The Lineups

Ole Piss:

Pos. No. Name Yr. B/T GP-GS Avg. R H 2B 3B HR RBI SLG% BB HBP SO OBP SB-ATT

C 13 Hayden Dunhurst Jr. L/R 54-52 .235 29 38 8 0 6 29 .395 36 3 66 .379 0-0

1B 25 Tim Elko Sr. R/R 63-63 .294 60 68 10 0 23 74 .636 43 1 81 .406 2-2

2B 1 Peyton Chatagnier Jr. R/R 60-59 .243 47 54 11 2 11 44 .459 18 8 59 .315 6-8

3B 8 Justin Bench Sr.* R/R 63-63 .316 60 78 17 1 3 40 .429 17 42 6 .411 4-9

SS 7 Jacob Gonzalez So. L/R 63-63 .269 65 63 9 3 17 50 .551 49 5 30 .403 4-6

LF 35 Kevin Graham Sr. L/R 45-45 .339 31 63 11 0 11 50 .575 9 3 46 .373 0-1

CF 16 TJ McCants So. L/R 58-53 .231 32 40 5 1 7 29 .393 22 3 63 .379 0-0

RF 20 Calvin Harris So. L/R 41-27 .340 24 35 7 1 2 20 .485 15 1 28 .425 2-3

DH 12 Kemp Alderman So. R/R 59-56 .287 40 56 14 0 11 45 .528 29 6 53 .392 2-3

Boomer Sooner:

Player avg gp-gs ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi tb slg% bb hp so gdp ob% sf sh sb-att po a e fld%

RF 8 John Spikerman Fr. S/R .327 33-28 113 30 37 8 1 2 15 53 .469 21 3 34 0 .445 0 2 12-16 47 2 3 .942

SS 20 Peyton Graham RS So. R/R .343 65-64 271 75 93 17 4 20 71 178 .657 28 15 65 3 .426 5 0 34-36 98 148 15 .943

1B 26 Blake Robertson RS So. L/R .304 67-67 250 62 76 24 2 5 51 119 .476 68 4 54 4 .458 1 2 12-14 463 26 6 .988

CF 10 Tanner Tredaway RS Sr. R/R .379 66-66 277 63 105 18 3 9 65 156 .563 18 6 28 5 .422 5 4 24-28 158 5 5 .970

C 3 Jimmy Crooks RS So. L/R .311 67-66 241 48 75 20 1 9 51 124 .515 43 13 56 4 .438 2 4 10-14 585 33 4 .994

3B 6 Wallace Clark Fr. S/R .267 46-40 146 30 39 6 0 0 27 45 .308 30 4 49 4 .403 1 5 2-8 25 57 4 .953

2B 15 Jackson Nicklaus Fr. L/R .288 60-54 205 47 59 10 0 11 35 102 .498 34 4 74 2 .398 1 4 6-12 86 125 7 .968

DH 9 Cade Horton RS Fr. R/R .234 44-40 145 28 34 6 2 1 17 47 .324 14 6 35 5 .323 2 1 8-9 23 55 9 .897

LF 7 Kendall Pettis RS So. R/R .260 53-46 131 44 34 4 0 5 26 53 .405 31 14 50 0 .444 2 5 22-30 81 3 3 .966

See you in the comments.