Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 64 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener at Hawaii. 64 for the Commodores is offensive lineman Delfin Xavier Castillo. The 6’5”, 330-pound sophomore from Kissimmee, Florida, played in eight games as a true freshman and started the final five games of the season at right guard.

Last night’s NBA Draft came and went with Scotty Pippen Jr. going undrafted, but the former Vanderbilt guard rather quickly found a home:

Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2022

We’d kind of figured he would go undrafted, but it looks like he’ll play professionally next season, and might even see some time in the NBA.

Vanderbilt soccer released its 2022 schedule yesterday. The Commodores will open the season at Evansville on August 18.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

10:00 AM: LPGA: Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round (Golf Channel)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, Secound Round (Golf Channel)

6:05 PM: MLB: Astros at Yankees (ESPN+)

7:00 PM: NHL: Lightning at Avalanche, Game 5 (ABC)

7:15 PM: MLB: Cubs at Cardinals (Apple TV+)

8:40 PM: MLB: Tigers at Diamondbacks (Apple TV+)

Scoreboard

MLB: Marlins 3, Rockies 2 ... Braves 7, Giants 6 ... Pirates 8, Cubs 7 ... Dodgers 10, Reds 5 ... Twins 1, Guardians 0 ... Brewers 6, Cardinals 4 ... Mariners 2, A’s 1 ... Yankees 7, Astros 6 ... Orioles 4, White Sox 0 ... Phillies 6, Padres 2.