AoG NBA Draft Watch Party

So, the most recent mock drafts do not have the Vanderbilt star PG in the first round... or the second round, but what else are you going to do tonight?

On a more positive note, there is still a distinct possibility that Scotty will get his name called. I mean, when he signed with an agent, he ruled out the possibility of returning to the Shooty Dores, so he’s going to try to ply his wares professionally—whether that be in the NBA, the G League, or overseas—regardless. I’d say the most optimistic projection I could think of would be current Dallas Mavericks backup PG Jalen Brunson. Brunson was picked in the top of the 2nd round in 2018 after winning two titles with Villanova. Our current branding looks like the Villanova “V,” but gold.

It would be beyond shocking if any other Vanderbilt player eligible for this draft is chosen.

I’m just continuing to type words here. No real need to keep reading the post, as the party will be in the comments.

Ger Ders.