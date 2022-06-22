Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 66 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener at Hawaii. There’s no 66 on the roster at this time. (This is a recurring theme this week...)

Yesterday, Vanderbilt announced a phase of improvements to Vanderbilt Stadium, the team’s home since 1922 (and last renovated in 1981.) The specific improvements are to the suite level and the bridge seating. Did you know that Vanderbilt Stadium had a suite level? I didn’t.

Aria Gerson on why Scotty Pippen Jr. is unlikely to get drafted.

And, more transfer portal action, though as Andrew pointed out in the comments yesterday this is more of the typical “roster crunch” type of transfer than anything alarming.

First off I would Iike to thank everyone at Vanderbilt for an amazing year. Especially my teammates and coaches.With that being said I would like to say I am officially entering the transfer portal. — Kenny (@mallorykk23) June 21, 2022

Sports on TV

All times Central.

Scoreboard

College World Series: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 1 ... Arkansas 11, Auburn 1.

MLB: Marlins 9, Rockies 8 ... Dodgers 8, Reds 2 ... Pirates 7, Cubs 1 ... Nationals 3, Orioles 0 ... Red Sox 5, Tigers 4 ... Rays 5, Yankees 4 ... Giants 12, Braves 10 ... Guardians 6, Twins 5 ... Rangers 7, Phillies 0 ... Astros 8, Mets 2 ... Cardinals 6, Brewers 2 ... White Sox 7, Blue Jays 6 ... Royals 12, Angels 11 ... Padres 3, Diamondbacks 2 ... Mariners 8, A’s 2.