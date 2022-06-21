 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Anchor Drop, June 21, 2022: 67 Days to Kickoff

It’s the longest day of the year.

By Tom Stephenson
/ new
Georgia v Vanderbilt Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 67 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener at Hawaii. There’s no 67 currently on the roster; last year’s 67, Jake Ketschek, changed numbers. (Does it seem like there are a ton of number changes this offseason? Is this because everybody had to earn their numbers?)

Anyway, I don’t have a lot today, except that, once again, the Transfer Portal is a lose-lose situation for Vanderbilt.

The NCAA just never should have made that rule change, but they were pissing themselves over the possibility lawyers would take them to court to defend it.

(To be clear, I have no idea why Keonte Kennedy isn’t coming after all. It’s probably somebody else offering him more NIL money.)

Sports on TV

All times Central.

Scoreboard

College World Series: Auburn 6, Stanford 2 ... Ole Miss 13, Arkansas 5.

MLB: Mets 6, Marlins 0 ... Pirates 12, Cubs 1 ... Red Sox 5, Tigers 2 ... Yankees 4, Rays 2 ... Braves 2, Giants 1 ... Brewers 2, Cardinals 0 ... White Sox 8, Blue Jays 7 ... Royals 6, Angels 2 ... Padres 4, Diamondbacks 1.

NHL: Lightning 6, Avalanche 2 (Avalanche lead, 2-1.)

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...