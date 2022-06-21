Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 67 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener at Hawaii. There’s no 67 currently on the roster; last year’s 67, Jake Ketschek, changed numbers. (Does it seem like there are a ton of number changes this offseason? Is this because everybody had to earn their numbers?)

Anyway, I don’t have a lot today, except that, once again, the Transfer Portal is a lose-lose situation for Vanderbilt.

Former UTEP G Keonte Kennedy is back on the market, per @dore_report.



The Aurora, CO, native averaged 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Miners.



What can be bring to a program?⬇️



STORY: https://t.co/VQr40N6pM5 pic.twitter.com/zj4vSTt0rD — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) June 20, 2022

The NCAA just never should have made that rule change, but they were pissing themselves over the possibility lawyers would take them to court to defend it.

(To be clear, I have no idea why Keonte Kennedy isn’t coming after all. It’s probably somebody else offering him more NIL money.)

Scoreboard

College World Series: Auburn 6, Stanford 2 ... Ole Miss 13, Arkansas 5.

MLB: Mets 6, Marlins 0 ... Pirates 12, Cubs 1 ... Red Sox 5, Tigers 2 ... Yankees 4, Rays 2 ... Braves 2, Giants 1 ... Brewers 2, Cardinals 0 ... White Sox 8, Blue Jays 7 ... Royals 6, Angels 2 ... Padres 4, Diamondbacks 1.

NHL: Lightning 6, Avalanche 2 (Avalanche lead, 2-1.)