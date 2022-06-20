Good morning.

We are now 68 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. There is no 68 on the current roster; last year’s 68, offensive lineman Jason Brooks Jr., elected to transfer to Oklahoma State, where he’ll rejoin the coach who recruited him, new Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Derek Mason.

Anyway, the Commodores picked up a new commit from an offensive lineman yesterday:

Had a great official visit @VandyFootball and after a great conversation with my parents and @CoachBlaz im proud to say i am 100% committed to @VandyFootball pic.twitter.com/eL30xVQA8O — Jatavius Shivers (@ShiversJatavius) June 19, 2022

Jatavius Shivers, from Villa Rica, Georgia, is listed at 6’6” and 290 pounds and ranked as the #975 overall recruit in the 247 Sports composite. Seems like a good get. Vanderbilt’s class is now up to eight commits and ranks 38th in the country.

College World Series: Texas A&M 10, Texas 2 ... Oklahoma 6, Notre Dame 2.

MLB: Nationals 9, Phillies 3 ... Pirates 4, Giants 3 ... Red Sox 6, Cardinals 4 ... Orioles 2, Rays 1 ... Blue Jays 10, Yankees 9 ... Marlins 6, Mets 2 ... Brewers 6, Reds 3 ... Tigers 7, Rangers 3 ... Braves 6, Cubs 0 ... Rockies 8, Padres 3 ... A’s 4, Royals 0 ... Angels 4, Mariners 0 ... Guardians 5, Dodgers 3 ... Diamondbacks 7, Twins 1 ... Astros 4, White Sox 3.