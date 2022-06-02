Good morning.

We are now 86 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener at Hawaii. 86 for the Commodores, as it’s been for the past several years, is tight end Ben Bresnahan. The 6’4”, 243-pound redshirt senior broke out in 2020, catching 28 passes for 300 yards — but got quiet in 2021, being limited to nine catches for 99 yards.

Not a whole lot of news today as we wait for the Corvallis Regional, which starts tomorrow. Gordon Sargent won the Phil Mickelson Award given to the top college freshman golfer. And ESPN had some not-nice things to say about our quarterback room. (Though, as parlagi pointed out in the comments, frantically refreshing the transfer portal usually gets us Stephen Rivers.)

Sports on TV

All times Central.

1:07 PM: MLB: White Sox at Blue Jays (ESPN+)

7:00 PM: NHL: Oilers at Avalanche, Game 2 (TNT)

7:05 PM: MLB: Cardinals at Cubs (MLB.tv free game)

8:00 PM: NBA: Celtics at Warriors, Game 1 (ABC)

Scoreboard

MLB: Guardians 4, Royals 0 ... Mets 5, Nationals 0 ... Cardinals 5, Padres 2 ... Marlins 14, Rockies 1 (Game 1) ... Astros 5, A’s 4 ... Braves 6, Diamondbacks 0 ... Phillies 6, Giants 5 ... Rockies 13, Marlins 12 (Game 2) ... Orioles 9, Mariners 2 ... Blue Jays 7, White Sox 3 ... Red Sox 7, Reds 1 ... Tigers 5, Twins 0 ... Cubs 4, Brewers 3 ... Rays 4, Rangers 3 ... Pirates 8, Dodgers 4.

NHL: Rangers 6, Lightning 2 (Rangers lead, 1-0.)

World Cup qualifier: Scotland 1-3 Ukraine.