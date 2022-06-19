Good morning.

We are now 69 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener at Hawaii. Nice.

(There isn’t a 69 on the roster. Not nice.)

As per usual, this being June and Vanderbilt not playing in the College World Series, it’s slow. Today’s news: Chris Maldonado, younger brother of Nick Maldonado, is coming to Vanderbilt after getting out of his Clemson commitment when Clemson fired their coach.

And speaking of the College World Series, it’s getting weird: the four seeded teams who made it to Omaha lost their first game to an unseeded team. Ole Miss, the last at-large team in the field, is currently in the winner’s bracket. I don’t know, either. We can all agree, however, that Tennessee not being there is good for college baseball.

