We are now 70 days — ten weeks! — away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 70 for the Commodores is 6’6”, 297-pound freshman offensive lineman David Siegel. Siegel was an early enrollee from the Hun School in New Jersey, though he’s actually from Connecticut. Like most true freshman offensive lineman, but especially ones who come in under 300 pounds, i’m just going to say “probably redshirting” and move on.

Pinman has put in a few calls and Vanderbilt’s Mabel Cummins, Paige Peters, and Victoria Varano comprise three-fourths of the Junior Team USA, which will compete in the IBF Under-21 World Championships, which start Tuesday.

The Hustler’s Frankie Sheehy asks why so many Vanderbilt baseball players are entering the transfer portal. (Answer: because Pinman scorned them.)

