Good morning.
Optional Musical Accompaniment
We are now 70 days — ten weeks! — away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 70 for the Commodores is 6’6”, 297-pound freshman offensive lineman David Siegel. Siegel was an early enrollee from the Hun School in New Jersey, though he’s actually from Connecticut. Like most true freshman offensive lineman, but especially ones who come in under 300 pounds, i’m just going to say “probably redshirting” and move on.
Pinman has put in a few calls and Vanderbilt’s Mabel Cummins, Paige Peters, and Victoria Varano comprise three-fourths of the Junior Team USA, which will compete in the IBF Under-21 World Championships, which start Tuesday.
The Hustler’s Frankie Sheehy asks why so many Vanderbilt baseball players are entering the transfer portal. (Answer: because Pinman scorned them.)
Sports on TV
All times Central.
- 9:00 AM: PGA Tour: U.S. Open, Third Round (Peacock)
- 11:00 AM: PGA Tour: U.S. Open, Third Round (NBC)
- 1:00 PM: College World Series: Arkansas vs. Stanford (ESPN)
- 3:10 PM: MLB: Rangers at Tigers (FS1)
- 6:00 PM: College World Series: Ole Miss vs. Auburn (ESPN2)
- 6:15 PM: MLB: Guardians at Dodgers or Cardinals at Red Sox (FOX)
- 7:00 PM: NHL: Lightning at Avalanche, Game 2 (ABC)
- 9:10 PM: MLB: Twins at Diamondbacks (ESPN+)
Scoreboard
College World Series: Oklahoma 13, Texas A&M 8 ... Notre Dame 7, Texas 3.
MLB: Phillies 5, Nationals 3 (Game 1) ... Cubs 1, Braves 0 ... Orioles 1, Rays 0 ... Brewers 5, Reds 4 ... Phillies 8, Nationals 7 (Game 2) ... Giants 2, Pirates 0 ... Yankees 12, Blue Jays 3 ... Mets 10, Marlins 4 ... Red Sox 6, Cardinals 5 ... Rangers 7, Tigers 0 ... Astros 13, White Sox 3 ... Rockies 10, Padres 4 ... Royals 5, A’s 1 ... Diamondbacks 7, Twins 2 ... Mariners 8, Angels 1 ... Guardians 2, Dodgers 1.
Loading comments...