Let’s Get Weird—All World All Time Best Song Competition: Ireland

Today, we travel to the land of the satirist Jonathan Swift, the drunken nonsense peddler James Joyce, the mythological legendary badass Finn McCool, and all those Norwegian shit-heels who must have raped my great great great great grandmother so as to bring me into existence (please, don’t get on me about this without researching the origins of the name Finnegan, which was my paternal grandmother’s maiden name). Drink your Guinness, Bushmills, Jameson, Writer’s Tears, and, you know, everything, and belly up to the bar to listen to some fecking good tunes.

The Songs

1) U2 “Sunday Bloody Sunday.”

On January 30th, 1972, approximately 10 years before my birth, British soldiers shot 26 unarmed protesters in Derry, Northern Ireland. My American ancestors were gone by then, but, you know, fuck the British. This song is about that, basically. Oh, and it’s a banger.

2) The Pogues “If I Should Fall From Grace With God.”

These ugly fuckers sure can folk up some music. I hate to tell them that the existence of an all knowing, all powerful, all benevolent God breaks with all evidence of human existence and logic, so I won’t say anything. They’re just so damned cute, anyway.

3) The Cranberries “Zombie.”

Speaking of the clear nonexistence of a benevolent maker, the lead singer of the Cranberries died of horrible brain cancer. “It’s in your head,” indeed.

Oh, and if you’re angered by my dark satire here, send your letters to Jonathan Swift, who was also Irish. Or, you know, feck off.

Nothing is more fun that telling people off in the Irish immigrant dialect of my grandmother who was from Dublin. “You horrid kids can all feck off!” is burned into my brain, and I love her all the same.

4) Bondo “Fuck You, I’m Drunk.”

Okay, these fuckers are from Chicago, and not Ireland, but... come on. Ireland will 100% adopt this song as its own.

Mozart “Eine Kleine Nachtmusic” won The Holy Roman Empire (boo). Vote now for Ireland.

