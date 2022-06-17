Good morning.

We are now 71 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 71 for the Commodores is offensive lineman Gage Pitchford. The 6’6”, 300-pound redshirt freshman from Newnan, Georgia, made his debut in the Tennessee game last season and will probably figure into the offensive line mix this season.

Vanderbilt is looking for a new public address announcer for football, soccer, and baseball. Among other things, they want you to submit a recording of yourself saying this:

Fans, it’s time for today’s cookie delivery of the game. Get on your feet and make some noise if you want warm cookies delivered right to your seat! (pause as delivery occurs … wait to close) Be sure to visit cookie-delivery-dot-com or download the Tiff’s Treats mobile app to satisfy your cookie cravings. For a bonus treat, be sure to scan the Q-R code on the video board to win a free dozen cookies. Tiff’s Treats, baked to order, delivered warm.

Yep, gotta make sure the ad reads are done well.

The NCBWA named Enrique Bradfield Jr. a first-team All-American for the second straight year.

MLB: A’s 4, Red Sox 3 ... Padres 6, Cubs 4 ... Orioles 10, Blue Jays 2 ... Guardians 4, Rockies 2 ... Phillies 10, Nationals 1 ... Yankees 2, Rays 1 ... Mets 5, Brewers 4 ... Rangers 3, Tigers 1 ... Angels 4, Mariners 1.

NBA: Warriors 103, Celtics 90 (Warriors win, 4-2.)