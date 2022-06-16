Good morning.

We are now 72 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. There is no 72 on the current roster; last year’s 72, offensive lineman Dan Dawkins, appears to have graduated and moved on.

Bowling announced its three-member recruiting class, which Pinman strongly approves of. Hail Pinman.

Phil Steele named two Vanderbilt players to his preseason All-SEC team: Anfernee Orji as a second-team linebacker and Wesley Schelling as a fourth-team long snapper.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Carter Holton got an invite to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp. The Tennessean has a guide to where the Vandy Boys are playing this summer.

