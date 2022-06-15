Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are 73 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 opener at Hawaii. 73 for the Commodores is offensive lineman Charlie Clark. The 6’7”, 284-pound redshirt freshman from Madison, Wisconsin, didn’t play in 2021, his first season with the Commodores. I’m pretty sure he’s a walk-on.

Not a lot of news this morning. Soccer is adding five transfers to the team for the 2022 season. Carter Holton got Freshman All-America honors from NCBWA. I don’t have anything in particular I want to rant about today. There are going to be days like this during the summer.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

2:45 PM: MLB: Royals at Giants (ESPN+)

6:10 PM: MLB: Brewers at Mets (FS1)

7:00 PM: NHL: Lightning at Avalanche, Game 1 (ABC)

Scoreboard

MLB: Cardinals 3, Pirates 1 (Game 1) ... Braves 10, Nationals 4 ... Marlins 11, Phillies 9 ... Yankees 2, Rays 0 ... Orioles 6, Blue Jays 5 ... White Sox 5, Tigers 1 ... Mets 4, Brewers 0 ... Red Sox 6, A’s 1 ... Cardinals 9, Pirates 1 (Game 2) ... Astros 4, Rangers 3 ... Padres 12, Cubs 5 ... Guardians 4, Rockies 3 ... Reds 5, Diamondbacks 3 ... Giants 4, Royals 2 ... Dodgers 2, Angels 0 ... Mariners 5, Twins 0.

World Cup qualifier: Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand.