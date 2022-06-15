 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Anchor Drop, June 15, 2022: 73 Days to Kickoff

Eh, I really don’t have much.

By Tom Stephenson
Georgia v Vanderbilt Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are 73 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 opener at Hawaii. 73 for the Commodores is offensive lineman Charlie Clark. The 6’7”, 284-pound redshirt freshman from Madison, Wisconsin, didn’t play in 2021, his first season with the Commodores. I’m pretty sure he’s a walk-on.

Not a lot of news this morning. Soccer is adding five transfers to the team for the 2022 season. Carter Holton got Freshman All-America honors from NCBWA. I don’t have anything in particular I want to rant about today. There are going to be days like this during the summer.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

  • 2:45 PM: MLB: Royals at Giants (ESPN+)
  • 6:10 PM: MLB: Brewers at Mets (FS1)
  • 7:00 PM: NHL: Lightning at Avalanche, Game 1 (ABC)

Scoreboard

MLB: Cardinals 3, Pirates 1 (Game 1) ... Braves 10, Nationals 4 ... Marlins 11, Phillies 9 ... Yankees 2, Rays 0 ... Orioles 6, Blue Jays 5 ... White Sox 5, Tigers 1 ... Mets 4, Brewers 0 ... Red Sox 6, A’s 1 ... Cardinals 9, Pirates 1 (Game 2) ... Astros 4, Rangers 3 ... Padres 12, Cubs 5 ... Guardians 4, Rockies 3 ... Reds 5, Diamondbacks 3 ... Giants 4, Royals 2 ... Dodgers 2, Angels 0 ... Mariners 5, Twins 0.

World Cup qualifier: Costa Rica 1-0 New Zealand.

