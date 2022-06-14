Good morning.

We are now 74 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 opener at Hawaii. There’s no 74 on the current roster with last year’s 74, offensive lineman Cole Clemens, having graduated after five years in the program.

And speaking of the football team, the Commodores added some beef last night.

The first commitment came at 6:41 PM, with 6’5”, 325-pound Cooper Starks, an offensive line prospect from Girard, Illinois, dropping anchor. 22 minutes later, 6’4”, 325-pound nose guard prospect De’marion Thomas, from Union High School in Tulsa (the same high school that gave us Mackenzi Adams), jumped into the fold. Thomas immediately became the highest-rated recruit in the class, which now sits at seven men and is ranked 43rd in the 247 Sports composite. Starks isn’t rated in the 247 Sports composite — likely meaning he hasn’t really been evaluated.

Anyway, good additions, and better than finding out someone else on the baseball team entered the transfer portal.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

11:00 AM: UEFA Nations League: Armenia v. Scotland (FS2)

12:15 PM: MLB: Pirates at Cardinals (ESPN+)

1:00 PM: World Cup qualifier: Costa Rica v. New Zealand (FS2)

1:45 PM: UEFA Nations League: Germany v. Italy (FS1)

6:05 PM: MLB: Yankees at Rays (TBS)

9:00 PM: CONCACAF Nations League: El Salvador v. United States (FS1)

9:10 PM: MLB: Angels at Dodgers (TBS)

Scoreboard

MLB: Braves 9, Nationals 5 ... Phillies 3, Marlins 2 ... Blue Jays 11, Orioles 1 ... White Sox 9, Tigers 5 ... Cardinals 7, Pirates 5 ... Rangers 5, Astros 3 ... Padres 4, Cubs 1 ... Reds 5, Diamondbacks 4 ... Giants 6, Royals 2 ... Twins 3, Mariners 2.

NBA: Warriors 104, Celtics 94 (Warriors lead, 3-2.)

World Cup qualifier: Australia 0-0 Peru (Australia advances 5-4 on penalties.)