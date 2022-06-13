Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 75 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener at Hawaii. 75 for the Commodores is offensive lineman Ben Cox. The 6’5”, 310-pound junior from Radford, Virginia, started seven games at right guard for Vanderbilt in 2021 and figures to be in the rotation again this season, though he’ll have to hold off a couple of incoming transfers for a starting spot on the line.

You absolutely hate to see this: Tennessee dropped Game 3 of the supers to Notre Dame, and now will watch the College World Series from home. Joining Notre Dame in the CWS, so far: Ole Miss, Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma, along with Texas A&M from Saturday. (Note that possibly as early as 2024, five of these teams will be in the SEC.) Two more games to go, and I don’t have times or television for them, but Auburn-Oregon State and Stanford-UConn will be decided today.

Aria Gerson at the Tennessean has an offseason wishlist for Vanderbilt baseball, and also, everybody who gets a scholarship offer from Vanderbilt should tweet these photos out:

After a great conversation with Coach Lea, I am blessed and truly honored to have received an offer from Vanderbilt University! ⚓️⬇️ #Anchordown #Godores pic.twitter.com/mxSGqOl9mc — George MacIntyre (@GeorgeMacIntyr6) June 12, 2022

(For the record, the rising sophomore quarterback at Brentwood Academy is the grandson of the former Vanderbilt football coach, who he also shares a name with. Robbie Weinstein did an interview with him after the offer came.)

Sports on TV

All times Central.

9:00 AM: UEFA Nations League: Kazakhstan v. Slovakia (FS2)

11:00 AM: UEFA Nations League: Azerbaijan v. Belarus (FS2)

1:00 PM: World Cup Qualifying: Australia v. Peru (FS1)

1:00 PM: World Cup Qualifying: Costa Rica v. New Zealand (FS2)

1:45 PM: UEFA Nations League: Denmark v. Austria (FS2)

6:05 PM: MLB: Marlins at Phillies (ESPN+)

8:00 PM: NBA: Celtics at Warriors, Game 5 (ABC)

Scoreboard

MLB: Guardians 6, A’s 3 ... Diamondbacks 13, Phillies 1 ... Yankees 18, Cubs 4 ... Brewers 4, Nationals 1 ... Braves 5, Pirates 3 ... Blue Jays 6, Tigers 0 ... Orioles 10, Royals 7 ... Astros 9, Marlins 4 ... Rays 6, Twins 0 ... Rangers 8, White Sox 6 ... Reds 7, Cardinals 6 ... Giants 2, Dodgers 0 ... Red Sox 2, Mariners 0 ... Rockies 4, Padres 2 ... Mets 4, Angels 1.