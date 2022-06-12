 clock menu more-arrow no yes

“The Best Team of All Time” Will Not be in Omaha

Play some Cabdoo2, motherfathers!!!

By Andrew VU '04
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The French’s Mustard throwing, Daddy hat and fur coat wearing, umpire f-bomb dropping, buttchugging, Tony “The Calf” Vitello douche cannoe-ing, Wigsphere living, mullet-luging, every single ball and strike complaining, illegal bat using, angry old man pitching coach having, “Best Team of All Time” went down 7-3 to the University of Notre Dame, and are officially eliminated from the NCAA Tournament.

...and it couldn’t have happened to a nicer bunch of folks.

You know you’re a special type of asshole when quite literally everyone else is rooting for the Catholics.

Our long national nightmare is over. Now is the time on Sprockets when we dance. Throw your celebratory ChuggerFreude French’s mustard and shake Djibouti.

Hit me with that hot new song, Said Xamar Qoodh!

