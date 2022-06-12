Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 76 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener at Hawaii. There’s no 76 on the current roster (freshmen don’t have uniform numbers yet), with last year’s 76, offensive lineman Johnathan Stewart, having graduated.

We’re in the No News is Good News portion of the offseason. If there’s news this time of year, well, it’s usually somebody entering the transfer portal. (It could also be football players committing, I guess.) But we do have news about a former Vanderbilt football player’s transfer destination, and I’m mostly posting it here for the memes:

Also, Kumar Rocker is apparently dominating indie ball, because of course he is.

For those still paying attention to the super regionals, well, we have our first team headed to Omaha: Texas A&M, which beat Louisville 4-3 yesterday to sweep its super regional. Everybody else is playing Sunday, including Tennessee, which won Game 2 12-4 against Notre Dame.

Today’s schedule:

12:00 PM: Notre Dame vs. Tennessee (ESPN)

12:00 PM: North Carolina vs. Arkansas (ESPN2)

12:00 PM: Oklahoma vs. Virginia Tech (ESPNU)

3:00 PM: Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss (ESPNU)

3:00 PM: Texas vs. East Carolina (ESPN2)

6:00 PM: Stanford vs. UConn (ESPN2)

9:00 PM: Oregon State vs. Auburn (ESPN2)

The Notre Dame-Tennessee, Oklahoma-Virginia Tech, and Texas-East Carolina matchups are winner take all; meanwhile, North Carolina, Southern Miss, Stanford, and Oregon State all need a win to force Game 3.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

10:30 AM: MLB: A’s at Guardians (Peacock)

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open, Final Round (Golf Channel)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open, Final Round (CBS)

3:10 PM: MLB: Red Sox at Mariners (ESPN+)

6:00 PM: MLB: Mets at Angels (ESPN)

Scoreboard

MLB: Twins 6, Rays 5 ... Rangers 11, White Sox 9 ... Cardinals 5, Reds 4 ... Phillies 4, Diamondbacks 0 ... Nationals 8, Brewers 6 ... Orioles 6, Royals 4 ... Marlins 5, Astros 1 ... A’s 10, Guardians 5 ... Braves 10, Pirates 4 ... Tigers 3, Blue Jays 1 ... Padres 2, Rockies 1 (Game 1) ... Yankees 8, Cubs 0 ... Giants 3, Dodgers 2 ... Angels 11, Mets 6 ... Mariners 7, Red Sox 6 ... Rockies 6, Padres 2 (Game 2.)

NHL: Lightning 2, Rangers 1 (Lightning win, 4-2.)