We are now 77 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 77 for the Commodores is redshirt junior offensive lineman Junior Uzebu, who appeared in two games last season after transferring from West Virginia.

The exodus to the transfer portal continued for Vanderbilt baseball on Friday, with Carter Young, Donye Evans, and Brett Hansen joining Christian Little in the transfer portal. Andrew’s probably the one to tell you what this means, because I’m not even sure who Donye Evans and Brett Hansen are.

*Andrew’s note: 1B Gavin Casas, RF Isaiah Thomas, RHP Gage Bradley, and C Anthony Migliaccio are also in the portal. If you want to keep doom-refreshing, Aria Gerson is keeping track of all things portal in this link.

Meantime, yesterday’s Super Regionals were nothing if not hilarious. Here’s future SEC member Texas giving up a home run to East Carolina in the most hilarious fashion possible:

Meantime, here’s Tennessee being Tennessee.

In other action, Texas A&M walked off Louisville and Oklahoma outlasted Virginia Tech. Here’s the Saturday schedule:

10:00 AM: Arkansas vs. North Carolina (ESPN)

11:00 AM: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma (ESPNU)

11:00 AM: East Carolina vs. Texas (ESPN2)

1:00 PM: Tennessee vs. Notre Dame (ESPN)

2:00 PM: Texas A&M vs. Louisville (ESPN2)

3:00 PM: Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss (ESPNU)

9:00 PM: Auburn vs. Oregon State (ESPN2)

9:30 PM: UConn vs. Stanford (ESPNU)

(Note: No, I don’t know why they put a big gap in there, either.)

Sports on TV

All times Central.

11:00 AM: UEFA Nations League: Ireland v. Scotland (FS1)

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open, Third Round (Golf Channel)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open, Third Round (CBS)

3:10 PM: MLB: A’s at Guardians (FS1)

6:15 PM: MLB: Cubs at Yankees (or Dodgers at Giants, if you’re Import) (FOX)

7:00 PM: NHL: Rangers at Lightning, Game 6 (ESPN)

9:10 PM: MLB: Red Sox at Mariners (ESPN+)

9:10 PM: MLB: Rockies at Padres (MLB Network)

Scoreboard

MLB: Phillies 7, Diamondbacks 5 ... Yankees 2, Cubs 1 ... Nationals 11, Brewers 5 ... Guardians 3, A’s 2 ... Blue Jays 10, Tigers 1 ... Braves 4, Pirates 2 ... Royals 8, Orioles 1 ... Marlins 7, Astros 4 ... Twins 9, Rays 4 ... White Sox 8, Rangers 3 ... Cardinals 2, Reds 0 ... Mets 7, Angels 3 ... Padres 9, Rockies 0 ... Red Sox 4, Mariners 3 ... Giants 7, Dodgers 2.

NBA: Warriors 107, Celtics 97 (series tied, 2-2.)