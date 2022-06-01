ESPN Has Unkind Words for Vanderbilt’s QB Room

Today, ESPN broke every NCAA D1 Football team’s QB situation into tiers. It ranged from “Tier 1: Heisman or Bush” to “Tier 25: The Free Agents.”
The Gridiron Dores tandem of Ken “Loose” Seals and Mike Wright? Well... I’ll just let them tell you:
Tier 19: Frantically refreshing the transfer-portal site hoping to find a miracle (six players, three jobs)
Colorado’s Brendon Lewis and J.T. Shrout
Duke’s Luca Diamont and Riley Leonard
Vanderbilt’s Ken Seals and Mike Wright
Seals finished last season with a 26.5 Total QBR, eight points behind the next-worst qualified Power 5 passer. That guy? His teammate, Wright. ... Over the past three years, Duke QBs have 38 touchdown passes and 42 interceptions.
So... that’s not ideal. Anyway, hope springs eternal, but more in the eternal torment of unending hellfire way.
Thoughts?
