Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #12: Call For Submissions

The Diamond Dores are back at .500 in SEC play following a big road series victory over Ugga 2 games to 1. Rev. Holton Heat yielded some loud outs, but battled through 6+ shutout IP, Dom hit dingers in every game this series—with the one on Sunday going so far, the camera lost it—and Javy Vaz went both VAZ OFFERENS and VAZ DEFERENS with a fantastic catch and a 2 RBI 2B on Sunday.

I’ll not mention Carter Young nor Davis Diaz here, as I don’t want to be sad. I’m sure their names will come up in the questions.

Anyway, I assume you have questions.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a BASEBALL mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt baseball, SEC baseball, college baseball, or Vanderbilt baseball alums in the pros like Tony Kemp. Post your questions here in the comments and I’ll answer them in a post on this week. I will collate the best of said emails/questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly). All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right. Mike Papi, Luke Smith, and Tony “The Calf” Vitello are human garbage. Cowbells are annoying.

...and that’s it.