Saturday Game Thread: at Ugga

Schultz (1 & 2⁄ 3 perfect IP, 1 SV), Bradfield (4-5, 3 SB), Vaz (3-5, 1 2B, 1 HR), Jones (3-4, 1 2B), Keegan (2-5, 1 HR), Silent Cal (2-6 with one fantastic 2 out RBI IF single—see below), and Little (4 IP, 5 H, 3R, 4 K, 2 BB—though some defensive fuckery was responsible for at least two of those hits and runs) were the stars.

Young (0-5, 3 K, and one costly error) sucked ass.

Here is a smattering of some of the good stuff from last night:

A thief on the basepath.



3️⃣0️⃣ for 3️⃣0️⃣ on the season for stolen bags.#VandyBoys | @EBradfield20 pic.twitter.com/bjjiNiDNx6 — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) May 7, 2022

A great start for @Chrisxavier40 as he strikes out the side in the first. #VandyBoys pic.twitter.com/eQDtWCFkWG — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) May 6, 2022

On the Mound

Saturday @ 1:00pm CT on SEC+

#35 Vanderbilt Jr. RHP Chris “McBain” McElvain (5-3; 3.53 ERA)

vs. #12 Ugga Jr. RHP Jonathan “Wild’n Out” Cannon (8-1, 2.04 ERA)

The Lineup

See you in the comments.