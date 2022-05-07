 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Game Thread: at Ugga

Last night was a nail biter, but The Mayor came in with bases loaded in the 8th, and shut things down from there on out. Dores win game one 11-9. We face their Ace today, so McBain, it’s time to unleash the power of apples.

By Andrew VU '04
Syndication: The Tennessean Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Schultz (1 & 23 perfect IP, 1 SV), Bradfield (4-5, 3 SB), Vaz (3-5, 1 2B, 1 HR), Jones (3-4, 1 2B), Keegan (2-5, 1 HR), Silent Cal (2-6 with one fantastic 2 out RBI IF single—see below), and Little (4 IP, 5 H, 3R, 4 K, 2 BB—though some defensive fuckery was responsible for at least two of those hits and runs) were the stars.

Young (0-5, 3 K, and one costly error) sucked ass.

Here is a smattering of some of the good stuff from last night:

On the Mound

Saturday @ 1:00pm CT on SEC+

#35 Vanderbilt Jr. RHP Chris “McBain” McElvain (5-3; 3.53 ERA)

vs. #12 Ugga Jr. RHP Jonathan “Wild’n Out” Cannon (8-1, 2.04 ERA)

The Lineup

See you in the comments.

