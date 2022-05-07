Saturday Game Thread: at Ugga

Schultz (1 & 2⁄3 perfect IP, 1 SV), Bradfield (4-5, 3 SB), Vaz (3-5, 1 2B, 1 HR), Jones (3-4, 1 2B), Keegan (2-5, 1 HR), Silent Cal (2-6 with one fantastic 2 out RBI IF single—see below), and Little (4 IP, 5 H, 3R, 4 K, 2 BB—though some defensive fuckery was responsible for at least two of those hits and runs) were the stars.
Young (0-5, 3 K, and one costly error) sucked ass.
Here is a smattering of some of the good stuff from last night:
Paintin' #VandyBoys pic.twitter.com/ivGbKlHkM9— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) May 7, 2022
A thief on the basepath.— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) May 7, 2022
3️⃣0️⃣ for 3️⃣0️⃣ on the season for stolen bags.#VandyBoys | @EBradfield20 pic.twitter.com/bjjiNiDNx6
Cal put the on #VandyBoys pic.twitter.com/LcwGdFp4Wh— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) May 7, 2022
JAVY— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) May 6, 2022
Dores strike first.#VandyBoys pic.twitter.com/USjANxxEai
A great start for @Chrisxavier40 as he strikes out the side in the first. #VandyBoys pic.twitter.com/eQDtWCFkWG— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) May 6, 2022
On the Mound
Saturday @ 1:00pm CT on SEC+
#35 Vanderbilt Jr. RHP Chris “McBain” McElvain (5-3; 3.53 ERA)
vs. #12 Ugga Jr. RHP Jonathan “Wild’n Out” Cannon (8-1, 2.04 ERA)
The Lineup
Here's how we're lining up for today's matchup. #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/nD7BHYdJ9Y— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) May 7, 2022
See you in the comments.
Loading comments...