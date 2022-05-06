Week Twelve (5/6-5/8): at Ugga

Friday @ 5:30pm CT on SECN+

Saturday @ 1:00pm CT on SEC+

Sunday @ 1:00pm CT on SEC Network

Record: 31-14 (12-9 SEC). *13-11 SEC counting Atlanta.

Ugga has swept the Jorts; taken 2 of 3 from Clanga, the South Cackalacky Game Penises, and the Ramajama Gumps.

On the flip side, they lost series 2 games to 1 to UK, aTm, and the Yellow Shoe Gumbo Bengals. *Note: They also lost an early series 2 games to 1 to Georgia Tech if you still consider Atlanta an SEC team (which is cannon at Anchor of Gold).

They’re coming off a 2-1 series loss in Baton Rouge, so we might be catching the dogs at a good time. Of course, we’re coming off a 2-1 series loss to aTm at The Hawk, so (screams into a pillow). In other words, we’re about the same team... they just haven’t played the Chuggers yet.

Player to Watch: #23 Grad LF Connor “Big Man” Tate (.337/.438/.572 with 13 2B, 1 3B, 8 HR, and 42 RBI). Tate is the only Ugga player with an OPS north of 1.000, so, like most good Ugga teams of the past, they’re pitching dominant, and slugging light. Still, the Diamond Dore arms may want to nibble on the corners against Ugga’s 3 hole hitter.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #12 Jr. RHP Jonathan “Wild’n Out” Cannon (8-1, 2.04 ERA). Cannon is a top 100 prospect in the 2022 MLB Draft, and one that could creep into the 1st or 2nd round.

Here’s the blurb on him from Prospects Live:

Formerly a draft-eligible sophomore, Cannon is eligible once again after a “high asking price” in 2021. The 6-foot-6 right-hander has electric stuff, working 93-96 mph on his fastball showing ability to land it to both sides of the plate with heavy sinking action; a true ground ball pitcher. That’s not where it ends. Cannon features a pair of strong secondaries in his plus slider and changeup he shows feel for. The slider is a legitimate out pitch, though few evaluators would call Cannon a strikeout pitcher.

With only 53 K in 57 & 1⁄ 3 IP this season (8.31 K/9), Cannon is more of a heavy sinker groundout pitcher than a blow it by you strikeout artist. Of course, with this Vanderbilt offense, that could be ominous. With an absurdly low 0.72 WHIP, Saturday’s forecast calls for more GIDP than you can... ah, let’s just call it the same amount of GIDP we’ve been hitting into against sinker pitchers, which has been awful.

Confidence Level: Teetering between the Battle of Abydos to the Battle of Aegospotami. To be honest, it’s not the best feeling going into an SEC series with a 10-11 conference record. Regardless, if we win game one, put my confidence meter at the latter battle; lose game one, and Cannon might be the Thrasybulus to our Mindalus.

You come to Anchor of Gold for references to Athenian naval battles, and I aims to deliver.

On the Mound

Friday @ 5:30pm CT on SEC+

#42 Vanderbilt So. RHP Christian “The Answer” Little (0-1; 2.42 ERA)

vs. #11 Ugga Jr. RHP Nolan “Crispy” Crisp (1-2, 4.72 ERA)

Saturday @ 1:00pm CT on SEC+

#35 Vanderbilt Jr. RHP Chris “McBain” McElvain (5-3; 3.53 ERA)

vs. #12 Ugga Jr. RHP Jonathan “Wild’n Out” Cannon (8-1, 2.04 ERA)

Sunday @ 1:00pm CT on SEC Network

#20 Vanderbilt Fr. LHP Carter “Rev. Holton Heat” Holton (5-3; 4.23 ERA)

vs. #14 Ugga So. LHP Liam “Champagne of Beers Supernova” Sullivan (3-2, 5.12 ERA)

The Lineup

See you in the comments.